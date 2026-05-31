Man killed in Aurora hit‑and‑run involving stolen motorcycle

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating after a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a stolen motorcycle left one dead and injured another Friday night.

An adult male motorcyclist died, and a female passenger was injured after the 11:49 p.m. crash with a driver of a Honda CR V, who police said took off after the crash.

The crash occurred on E. Iliff Avenue at the intersection of S. Idalia Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the motorcycle was traveling westbound on E. Iliff Avenue when the motorcyclist collided with the CR-V, which was turning onto S. Idalia Street from eastbound E. Iliff Avenue.

Both riders were taken to hospitals, where the male driver later died, and the passenger was listed in stable condition.

The CR V driver who fled has not been located, but the vehicle was found abandoned nearby, police said.

Investigators say speed may have contributed, and the crash remains under investigation.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.