Man killed, child injured in morning crash that shut down C‑470 near Ken Caryl

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo — A single-vehicle crash on C-470 on Tuesday morning killed a 31-year-old man and injured two others, including a 3-year-old child.

The crash, which took place around 9:19 a.m., occurred in the westbound lanes near the Ken Caryl exit, leading to significant injuries for all three occupants.

Troopers were called to the scene after a red Toyota SUV drifted off the roadway, went into the median, and hit a guardrail before coming to rest.

All three occupants were taken to a hospital shortly after the crash.

CSP said the driver, an adult male from New Mexico, suffered life‑threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. A 30‑year‑old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries, and a 3‑year‑old child with minor injuries.

The Jefferson County Coroner will identify the driver. CSP’s Vehicular Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

Westbound C‑470, closed following the crash, reopened at 11:34 a.m. after several hours.