Man killed by stray weight at Colorado track and field meet remembered as dedicated husband, dad

Relatives of a spectator killed by an errant weight thrown at a youth track and field meet in Colorado Springs say he was a dedicated father with a great sense of humor.

Fifty-seven-year-old Wade Langston of Colorado Springs was killed Sunday at the Colorado United Track Club meet at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.

University officials say the weight in the hammer throw event was thrown clear of safety barriers.

Witnesses reported Langston trying to shield his wife and son from the approaching weight.

Fundraising efforts are underway to help Langston's family, including college tuition for his son, who is a senior in high school.