Man killed after he was struck by train in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — A 29-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a train in Loveland on Sunday evening.

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Loveland Police Department were dispatched to the 400 block of W. 37th Street after receiving reports that a person had been hit by a train.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased 29-year-old man. While it is still early in their investigation, they believe the man was on the railroad tracks, though for an unknown reason.

Officials with BNSF Railway also responded to the scene and will investigate the incident as well.

The man's identity has not been released.

Anybody with information on this incident can call Det. Gladu at 970-667-2151.