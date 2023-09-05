Man killed after driver runs red light in Aurora late Saturday, police say

AURORA, Colo. — A driver is under investigation after he allegedly ran a red light and crashed into another car, killing the driver, Aurora police said Tuesday.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said it is investigating intoxication and speed as contributing factors. Charges against the suspect driver, who has not been identified, are pending.

Around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the APD responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of S. Chambers Road and E. Iliff Avenue. When they arrived, they found three damaged vehicles, including a gray Lexus ES330 and black Nissan Rogue.



Two patients had to be extricated from a car, police said.

The drivers and passengers of both cars were transported to hospital for their injuries.

Police said based on their investigation, a 25-year-old Denver man was driving the Lexus, which had two passengers, west on E. Iliff Avenue when he ran a red light and crashed into the Nissan, which was traveling southbound on S. Chambers Road.

The driver of the Nissan, a 23-year-old Aurora man, was rushed to a hospital in serious condition. He had one passenger in the car. That driver died on Sunday from his injuries. He has not been identified.

The Lexus driver remained in the hospital as of Tuesday morning.

This is the 44th traffic-related fatality this year in the city, APD said. Anybody with information about this crash is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.