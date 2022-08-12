Man killed, 4-year-old injured in crash on Buckley Road in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man was killed and a 4-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Buckley Road in Aurora Thursday evening.

Around 4:49 p.m., Aurora 911 received multiple calls of a serious crash on South Buckley Road near East Arkansas Place. When authorities arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Aurora police.

Two other people — a man and a child — were injured in the crash. The child, approximately 4-years-old, suffered life-threatening injuries, and the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Aurora police. Both were taken to the hospital.

According to Aurora police, a white Pontiac sedan was turning east onto Arkansas Place from southbound Buckley Road when a blue Audi sedan, which was traveling north on Buckley Road, struck the Pontiac.

The man who was killed was the driver of the Pontiac, while the child was in a car seat in the rear passenger side. The other man involved was driving the Audi sedan.

The Audi driver has been cooperating with investigators, Aurora police said.

An investigation is ongoing. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity once next of kin have been identified.

This is the 28th traffic-related fatality of 2022, according to Aurora police.