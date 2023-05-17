Man, juvenile arrested in drive-by shooting on Flagstaff Road in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man and teenager have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting on Flagstaff Road in Boulder County.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that 21-year-old Jafet Hernandez Gonzalez and 17-year-old male were arrested. The teen's name is not available since he is a minor.

The arrests came in the wake of an early drive-by shooting on May 13 along Flagstaff Road. Around 4:30 a.m. that morning, deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the 2300 block of Flagstaff Road — a place known as the Crown Rock Trailhead, which is part of the City of Boulder’s Open Space Mountain Parks.

Deputies, along with officers from the Boulder Police Department, responded and learned that two people — a 17-year-old male and 18-year-old male, both from Thornton — had been shot at while they stood outside their car. The gunshots came from a passing vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

The 17-year-old had a serious leg wound and needed surgery. The 18-year-old had a minor injury.

As part of the subsequent investigation, deputies executed a search warrant at a home in unincorporated Adams County, impounded multiple vehicles and interviewed witnesses before issuing the two arrest warrants.

Gonzalez and the suspect 17-year-old were then arrested.

Both suspects face multiple charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and felony menacing.

Because there were multiple people present at the time of the shooting, the sheriff's office said additional charges will be filed in the near future.

The sheriff's office said the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Boulder District Attorney’s Office helped with the search warrants and arrests.

Anybody with information on this shooting is asked to submit tips through Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.