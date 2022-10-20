Man injured in Fremont County deputy shooting

DENVER — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting involving Fremont County sheriff’s deputies in Cañon City Thursday morning, though officials have released few details about what happened.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The incident started just before 8:30 a.m. near the Country Green apartments, located at 3065 East Highway 50, when deputies were called out on a report of a man with a gun.

Deputies found the man around 8:40 a.m. near Greydene and Cherry Streets, the sheriff’s office said. It’s not currently clear what happened next. The sheriff’s office said: “During this time shots were fired.”

Apparently, the man was injured, though the sheriff’s office did not say how. The man, who was not identified, was taken to St. Thomas More Hospital. No deputies were injured, the sheriff’s office said.

No further information was released. This is a developing news story and will be updated.