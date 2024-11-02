Man injured by hit-and-run driver on bridge in La Junta; CSP searching for driver

LA JUNTA, Colo. — A man was found with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash on the Arkansas River bridge in La Junta on Tuesday.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to the crash, which happened near North Street on Main Street (Otero County Road 109), around 8 p.m. and found an injured pedestrian at the scene.

Based on CSP's investigation, the man was likely hit by a driver in a white flatbed pickup with side view mirror extensions.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 1, 6pm

The driver did not stop or report the crash, CSP said. The car may have damage along its right side, or toward the front on the right side.

CSP did not have an update on the injured man's condition.

Anybody who knows more about this crash is asked to contact CSP at 719-544-2424 and request to leave that information for Trooper Clark (reference case number 2C240916).