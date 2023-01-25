Man injured after being shot by deputies in Grand Junction; no officers hurt, police say

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – A man was injured after he was shot by deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office early Tuesday night in Grand Junction, but few details about the shooting have been released so far.

The shooting was reported by the Grand Junction Police Department at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. It happened on North Ave. between 28 ¼ and 28 ½ Roads, which were closed off to the public as law enforcement investigated the scene.

Few details about the shooting involving deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office were released Tuesday night, with the Grand Junction Police Department only saying the Critical Incident Response Team had been activated.

No officers were injured in the shooting, police said.

The man injured by police – whose identity has not been released – was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

North Ave. was closed for several hours.