Man dies following hit-and-run crash on Peoria Street in Aurora Thursday morning

DENVER – A man has died Thursday morning following a hit-and-run crash on Peoria Street just north of East Colfax Avenue.

A large SUV reportedly hit “an older man” at E. 19th Avenue and Peoria Street sometime before 7 a.m. Thursday, a spokesperson with the Aurora Police Department told Denver7.

The suspected vehicle was found nearby but the driver has not been identified, according to police.

The man was declared dead just before 9 a.m.

Peoria Street was closed between E. Colfax Avenue and E. Montview Boulevard but has since reopened.

No other details about the suspect vehicle were immediately available.