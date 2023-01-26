Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man dies following hit-and-run crash on Peoria Street in Aurora Thursday morning

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
peoria street hit-and-run jan 26 2023.jpg
Posted at 7:48 AM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 11:17:51-05

DENVER – A man has died Thursday morning following a hit-and-run crash on Peoria Street just north of East Colfax Avenue.

A large SUV reportedly hit “an older man” at E. 19th Avenue and Peoria Street sometime before 7 a.m. Thursday, a spokesperson with the Aurora Police Department told Denver7.

The suspected vehicle was found nearby but the driver has not been identified, according to police.

The man was declared dead just before 9 a.m.

Peoria Street was closed between E. Colfax Avenue and E. Montview Boulevard but has since reopened.

No other details about the suspect vehicle were immediately available.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400.jpg
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-streamingweather2.png

Streaming weather now: Live Colorado cams, radar and conditions