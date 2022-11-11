Watch Now
Man hit and killed by driver who fled the scene in Aurora

Posted at 4:12 PM, Nov 11, 2022
DENVER — A man who police say was lying in the road on Hampden Avenue in Aurora was hit and killed by a driver who fled the scene Thursday night, according to an Aurora police spokesperson.

The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Hampden Avenue and South Dawson Street, Aurora police spokesperson Matthew Longshore said.

Investigators determined the man was lying in the left lane of eastbound Hampden when a black SUV hit him. The man died at the scene, and the driver of the SUV left the scene.

Aurora police are asking anyone who saw the crash or has any potential information about the driver to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The man’s death is the 42nd traffic-related death in Aurora this year.

