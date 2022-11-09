Man found shot to death in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Police in Northglenn are investigating after a man was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was found deceased after officers arrived at the scene in the area of Fox Run Parkway and Run Circle, according to the Northglenn Police Department.

Police were dispatched to the area around 1:45 p.m. on a shots fired call, the department said.

Police believe the suspect took off before officers arrived. No description was available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Jeremy Mayns at 303-450-8970 or jpmayns@northglenn.org.