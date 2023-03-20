Man found shot, killed in Commerce City Sunday night

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was discovered shot and killed in Commerce City Sunday evening.

What started as a shots fired report led investigators to the victim around 10:57 p.m. in the 5400 block of east 67th avenue, according to a release.

Very limited details were available and the suspect or suspects in the shooting have not been caught, according to Commerce City police.

The name of the victim has not been released. Police asked for anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department’s tip line at 303-289-3626.