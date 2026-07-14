Man found dead inside submerged vehicle near Fort Lupton

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — A man’s body was recovered on Monday from a vehicle that was submerged in a body of water, according to the Fort Lupton Fire Protection District.

The body was recovered from a body of water near the intersection of Highway 82 and County Road 22, just outside the Weld County city.

Authorities have not specified the exact location where the vehicle was found. However, the only body of water near the intersection is a gravel quarry where the body of a missing woman, 19-year-old Leslie Vicente Vicente, was recovered in 2024, according to a report by The Denver Post.

Fort Lupton police have released few details about the case and have not indicated whether foul play is suspected.

Denver7 has submitted a series of questions to the department and will update this story as more information becomes available.

The identification of the deceased will be made by the Weld County Coroner’s Office.