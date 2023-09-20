Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man found dead in house fire at Kremmling trailer park

Kremmling deadly fire 9-18-23
Grand County Sheriff's Office
Kremmling deadly fire 9-18-23
Posted at 8:54 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 23:31:56-04

KREMMLING, Colo. — A man was found dead inside a house fire at a Kremmling trailer park Monday evening, the Grand County Sheriff's Office announced.

Firefighters were dispatched to a fire at the River Ranch Trailer Park, located at 1109 Tyler Avenue, around 9:32 p.m.

Several agencies, including the Kremmling Fire Protection District, Kremmling Police Department, Grand County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol, responded to find a fully engulfed home at unit B-12. The officers that first arrived on scene were able to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby shed and residence, the sheriff's office said.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire and located a man inside the home. He was later pronounced dead by the Grand County Coroner's Office.

The man's identity and cause of death will be released by the coroner's office at a later time.

An investigation into the fire is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office's non-emergency line at 970-725-3311.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know