Man found dead in house fire at Kremmling trailer park

KREMMLING, Colo. — A man was found dead inside a house fire at a Kremmling trailer park Monday evening, the Grand County Sheriff's Office announced.

Firefighters were dispatched to a fire at the River Ranch Trailer Park, located at 1109 Tyler Avenue, around 9:32 p.m.

Several agencies, including the Kremmling Fire Protection District, Kremmling Police Department, Grand County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol, responded to find a fully engulfed home at unit B-12. The officers that first arrived on scene were able to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby shed and residence, the sheriff's office said.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire and located a man inside the home. He was later pronounced dead by the Grand County Coroner's Office.

The man's identity and cause of death will be released by the coroner's office at a later time.

An investigation into the fire is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office's non-emergency line at 970-725-3311.