Man facing charges in theft of Boulder Fire-Rescue truck

BOULDER, Colo. — A man has been arrested for stealing a Boulder Fire-Rescue truck while crews were responding to a call.

First responders were on a medical call on Sunday in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Broadway when they saw one of their trucks moving down the street, according to the Boulder Police Department. A firefighter jumped into the truck, pulled the emergency brake and detained the man behind the wheel, police said. Officers responded to the scene around 1 a.m. and took Kirill Kiefel, 28, into custody.

The truck was not damaged, and no one was hurt.

Kiefel is facing charges of second-degree motor vehicle theft and a felony parole violation for robbery. He has previously pleaded guilty for charges like attempted robbery, felony menacing and impersonating a public servant.

Kiefel is scheduled to appear in court Thursday. His bond is currently set at $5,000.