Man dropped off by rideshare service goes missing inside Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK — Park rangers with Rocky Mountain National Park are searching for a 23-year-old Omaha man who disappeared after getting dropped off in the park by a rideshare service last week.

Blake Kieckhafer was reported missing to park rangers by family on Monday, according to a news release from the park.

He was last seen in the Upper Beaver Meadows area of Rocky Mountain National Park on Thursday, around 5:20 p.m., when a rideshare service dropped him off.

RMNP

Upper Beaver Meadows Road is located approximately one mile west of Beaver Meadows Entrance along U.S. Highway 36 on the east side of the park.

Kieckhafer was last seen wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, dark-colored pants, and a dark-colored baseball cap with no logo.

He was carrying a small, maroon daypack. Kieckhafer is described as 5’11,” 180 pounds, with buzzed/short blonde hair and a mustache, and blue/green eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kieckhafer is asked to call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Bureau Tip Line at 888-653-0009. Or online at https://go.nps.gov/SubmitATip.