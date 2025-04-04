Man, dog walking on Aurora sidewalk killed after driver crashed into them, police say

AURORA, Colo. — A man and his dog were killed as they walked on a sidewalk in Aurora after a driver crashed into them and fled from the scene Thursday evening, police said Friday morning. The suspect driver has turned himself in.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a report of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of E. Wesley Drive and E. Caspian Circle, located in the Sterling Hills neighborhood.



When they arrived, they found a man and a dog at the scene. The dog had died instantly in the crash and the man was transported to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

Investigators determined that a white or silver SUV had been speeding westbound on W. Wesley Drive when it lost control and struck the man and dog, who were walking on the sidewalk. The suspect then fled from the scene in his car, police said.

On Friday at 2:45 a.m., the suspect turned himself into police. He has been identified as Michael Graham-Hyde, 73. He faces charges of careless driving resulting in death and leaving the scene of a crash involving an injury.

Police said he is now cooperating with the investigation, and they do not believe drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.

The victim has not been identified.

Aurora police reported that this is the eighth fatal crash in the city in 2025.

The family has started a verified GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses and support the man's wife.