Man, dog found dead in camper fire in Red Feather Lakes

RED FEATHER LAKES, Colo. — A man and dog were found dead in a camper fire overnight Wednesday in Red Feather Lakes, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

Dispatchers received reports of a possible explosion and visible flames near Piney Knolls Drive just after midnight. First responders arrived and found a small camper on a private residential lot fully engulfed in flames.

When first responders were able to approach the camper, they found a man and a dog, the sheriff's office said. Both were pronounced dead.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release the man's identity at a later time.

“Incidents like this have a lasting impact on loved ones, first responders, and the surrounding community,” said LCSO Captain Bobby Moll in a statement. “Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragic loss.”

No other structures were impacted by the fire, according to the sheriff's office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Mark Johnston at 970-498-5509.