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Man dies in Friday night single-car crash in Aurora

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
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AURORA, Colo. — A man has died after a late-night, single-vehicle crash in Aurora on Friday.

Aurora Police Department officials said they responded to the 11500 block of East Yale Avenue around 11 p.m.

Officials said the investigation revealed that the Chevrolet Camaro in the crash was speeding in an eastbound lane of the street before hitting a light pole and then a tree.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, per Aurora PD. His identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

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