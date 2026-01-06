Man dies in fire at Boulder retirement community

BOULDER, Colo. — A man is dead following a fire at a Boulder retirement community Sunday night that prompted authorities to evacuate some residents of the facility.

The fire was contained to a single unit at a 55+ housing facility located in the 4800 block of Baseline Road.

Firefighters arrived on scene around midnight and found the male victim while conducting a preliminary search of the units.

Crews removed the man from the structure and began performing life-saving measures.

Despite their efforts, those attempts were unsuccessful, and the unidentified man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The blaze caused fire, smoke, and water damage. Nearby apartments were also affected. No other injuries were reported.

Information regarding the victim and the cause of their death will be released by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.