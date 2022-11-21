Man dies in early morning shooting involving Larimer County deputy

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect died in a shooting involving a Larimer County deputy early Monday.

At 12:18 a.m. Monday, a deputy with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a driver near Highway 56 and Interstate 25 in Berthoud, but he did not pull over and instead, fled northbound on I-25, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

After about nine miles on the interstate, the driver exited at E. Crossroads Boulevard and then continued east. A PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver, set up by a deputy, eventually stopped him near Centerra Parkway, the sheriff's office said.

While details were not yet available, the sheriff's office said the driver, the only person in the car, was armed. Deputies fired at him, the sheriff's office said, and he died at the scene.

No other details on the case are available.

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

Anybody with information about this incident is asked to contact the Fort Collins Police Services at 970- 416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com.

