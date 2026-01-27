Man dies in custody at Denver's Downtown Detention Center

DENVER — A man who was in custody at Denver's Downtown Detention Center died early Tuesday morning, the Denver sheriff's department announced.

The man was discovered unresponsive in a housing unit around 3:30 a.m. A medical team performed life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced deceased shortly after, the statement said. Cause of death and identifying information about the man, including name and age, have not been released.

"Per protocol, with any death in custody, the Denver Police Department will conduct an investigation," the sheriff department's statement said. "To ensure the investigation is not compromised, we are limited in what information can be shared at this time."

There were eight deaths in custody in 2025 between the Downtown Detention Center and the Denver County Jail, according to a sheriff's department spokesperson. There are currently 964 people in custody at the Downtown Detention Center and 611 people in custody at the Denver County Jail, according to a sheriff's department report.

