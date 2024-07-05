Man dies after slipping into South Platte River during July 4 celebration

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man celebrating the Fourth of July with his family died on Thursday afternoon after he fell into the South Platte River, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported.

Jorge Ramirez-Flores, 57, of Aurora, was enjoying July 4 with his family along the South Platte River in the Deckers area. He was walking on rocks along the shore when he lost his balance and fell into the water around 4:45 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

A family member tried to grab him, but he was carried away in the fast current.

About two miles downstream, at the Gaskill Bridge connecting Segment 1 and 2 of the Colorado Trail, people spotted his body and pulled him out of the water, the sheriff's office said. He was unresponsive. They called for help while trying to resuscitate him.

When North Fork Fire crews arrived, they took over his medical care, but were unable to revive him.

No other details were immediately available.

In early June, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported an "alarming" number of early-season deaths on rivers and lakes. There were 32 water-related deaths in 2023 compared to a record 42 water-related deaths in 2022. So far this year, 15 people have lost their lives in Colorado's waterways.

