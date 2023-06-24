Man dies after raft flips in Arkansas River near Salida

SALIDA, Colo. — A man rafting with two others on the Arkansas River near Salida died after the raft he was in flipped, tossing all three into the swiftly flowing water Friday afternoon.

One of the passengers made it to shore. A second victim was rescued from the water by a park ranger downstream. But the third passenger and the upside-down raft went missing.

Witnesses said the raft flipped over as it entered Bear Creek Rapid, which is a Class III rapid, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

A short time later, the third passenger and raft were located about two miles downstream, just above Wellsville.

It appeared the third victim, who was wearing a life jacket, had become entangled with the raft and was unresponsive, CPW said in a new release.

A group of boaters retrieved the body and brought it to shore where rescuers immediately began CPR. However, they were unable to revive the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chaffee County Coroner will release the identity of the man once the family is notified.

CPW said this is the 14th confirmed water-related death in Colorado in 2023 and the third in the Arkansas River in a week.