Man dies after kayak flips on Eleven Mile Reservoir amid high winds

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after his kayak flipped into the water amid high winds at a Park County reservoir Thursday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said.

The agency responded to Eleven Mile Reservoir around 3:30 p.m. and pulled the unconscious man from the water, according to a press release.

Hartsel Fire Department, South Park Ambulance and Flight for Life all responded to assist, and officers performed CPR on the man for over an hour, according to the release.

First responders pronounced him dead shortly after 4:30 p.m., officials said.

"While the man was wearing a life jacket, it did not fit properly and covered the man’s face after he fell into the reservoir," officials said in the release.

The man's identity and cause of death will be released by the Park County coroner.

CPW recommends a Coast Guard approved life jacket, and official say life vests should always be "buckled or zipped, fitting snugly around the abdomen to prevent the device from slipping."