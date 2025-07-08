Man dies after he was found unresponsive in Boulder Creek on July 4

BOULDER, Colo. — A man who was found unresponsive in Boulder Creek on July 4 died on Monday night, authorities said.

Around 2:30 p.m. on July 4, a person called 911 to report that they had seen an unresponsive man floating in the Boulder Creek between 55th Street and 63rd Street. First responders with Boulder Fire-Rescue and the Boulder Police Department (BPD) responded and began searching for the man using drones and the fire department's water rescue team.

At 2:48 p.m., they found and recovered the man from the creek underpass at 61st Street, which is about a quarter mile north of Valmont Avenue, BPD said.

They administered CPR and he was transported about 10 minutes later to a local hospital. He died on Monday evening, BPD said.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will identify the man and determine his cause and manner of death.

Boulder police said they do not suspect foul play in this case.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Boulder Det. Starks at 303-441-1974 and reference case number 25-06066.