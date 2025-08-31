Man dies after falling from elevated balcony in Dillon

DILLON, Colo. — Police in Dillon are investigating after a man died from injuries sustained in a fall from an elevated balcony Saturday.

It happened around 8 p.m. near 330 East La Bonte Street, according to the Dillon Keystone Police Department.

Police said they found the man unresponsive in a grassy area after responding to the address following a call for service.

Despite emergency efforts, police said the man died from his injuries.

The Summit County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after notifying next of kin.

The cause of the fall remains under investigation.