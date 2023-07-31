Man dies after crash between motorbike, tandem bicycle in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man died on Saturday after a crash involving a motorbike and a tandem bicycle along Lefthand Canyon Drive.

Just after noon on Saturday, Colorado State Patrol responded to Lefthand Canyon Drive in Boulder County after receiving a report of the crash. The exact location of the incident on the road was not available.

Trooper Gabriel Moltrer, public information officer with CSP, said the driver of a KTM Adventure R 1190 motorbike had crashed into two cyclists on a tandem bicycle.

The driver of the motorbike, a 58-year-old man, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

A 64-year-old male on the bike was also transported to a hospital for injuries, Moltrer said. A 45-year-old woman on the bike was not injured.

At 12:25 p.m., authorities requested a medical helicopter to land at the scene.

Based on CSP's investigation, they believed the motorbike driver had left his lane and struck the front tire of the tandem bicycle. All three people crashed and fell into an embankment, Moltrer said.

Moltrer said alcohol and drugs are not suspected, however excessive speed may have been a factor. This case remains under investigation.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified the driver of the motorbike on Monday morning as Brent Long.

No other details were immediately available.