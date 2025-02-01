Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — One man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on the Interstate 70 to Interstate 225 offramp early Saturday morning in Aurora.

Police in Aurora said the driver, the only occupant of a Ford sedan, struck a median, causing the vehicle to flip.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Adams County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim.

Road closures were in place following the crash. However, all lanes have since reopened.