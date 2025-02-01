Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — One man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on the Interstate 70 to Interstate 225 offramp early Saturday morning in Aurora.
Police in Aurora said the driver, the only occupant of a Ford sedan, struck a median, causing the vehicle to flip.
The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Adams County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim.
Road closures were in place following the crash. However, all lanes have since reopened.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Denver team spinning signs all the way to world championship contention
Bullet flies into 6-year-old's bedroom in Thornton; neighbors call gunfire a nightly problem
Skyrocketing property taxes threaten small businesses in Arapahoe County, owners say
Colorado lawmakers advance bill that would ease process for forming labor unions
Peterson Space Force Base captain remains focused despite looming ban on transgender troops
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.