Man dead after jumping into Lake Pueblo to cool off

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man is dead after he jumped into Lake Pueblo without a life jacket to cool off Saturday afternoon, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release.

Rangers said the man was with a group of people swimming in Rock Creek Cove around 2 p.m. when the incident occurred.

The CPW release said that the group saw the man floating unconscious soon after he jumped into the water.

He was pulled into a nearby boat where CPR was performed.

Rangers arrived within six minutes and took over CPR, which continued until a Flight for Life helicopter landed, but the victim was already deceased, according to the news release.

Park Manager Joe Stadterman expressed condolences and emphasized the importance of water safety and wearing life preservers.

“This is yet another heartbreaking loss of life,” he said in a statement. “It underscores the message we have been stressing to recreate responsibly and to wear life preservers when on or near the water.”

The Pueblo County Coroner is investigating the cause of death. The victim’s identity has not been released.