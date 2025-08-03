Man crossing I-225 dies after getting struck by 2 vehicles, Aurora police say

AURORA, Colo. — A 62-year-old man attempting to cross Interstate 225 on foot Saturday night was killed after getting hit by two vehicles, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the man was trying to cross the interstate in heavy traffic around 11:15 p.m.

His reason for crossing is not known.

The crashes occurred in the northbound lanes near the E. Iliff Avenue Exit.

Both drivers remained on scene, police said.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police do not suspect that speeding or intoxication was a contributing factor.