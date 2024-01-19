Man convicted of sexually assaulting three daughters, stepdaughter over 9 years

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A 38-year-old man was found guilty of sexually assaulting his three daughters and stepdaughter over the course of nine years, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Following a week-long trial, Jermaine Jay Quinata White, 38, was convicted of seven counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and aggravated incest. He also was convicted of three counts of aggravated sex offense, which is a sentence enhancer.

In July 2022, officers with the Aurora Police Department were dispatched to a report of a sexual assault at a home in the 900 block of Havana Street. The victim, who was 18 at the time, said she had been sexually assaulted by her stepfather since she was 9.

The victim said she became pregnant at 14 and had an abortion, the district attorney's office said.

A few days later, Aurora investigators learned that law enforcement in Texas was investigating reports that the victim's three stepsisters were also sexually assaulted by their father. At the time, White's stepdaughter was living in Aurora and his three biological children were living with his sister in Texas, according to the district attorney's office.

White was arrested in November 2022 for sexual assault crimes that occurred in Colorado between 2021 and 2022. Investigators later learned other sexual assaults may have occurred when the victims lived in Illinois and Guam.

“These survivors were robbed of their childhood by a man who was supposed to love and protect them,” District Attorney John Kellner said. “There is no sentence that can restore their innocence and take away the trauma, but a lifelong prison sentence for this defendant can certainly assure the public and his family that they are safe.”

White faces a maximum sentence of 204 years to life in prison, according to the district attorney's office.