Man convicted of manslaughter after selling fentanyl-laced pill to woman who died

DENVER — A Boulder County jury convicted a man of manslaughter and drug distribution charges Friday for selling a man a fentanyl-laced pill the man gave to his girlfriend, who died of an overdose after taking it.

Sammy Valdez was convicted after a week-long trial of manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl, three counts of distribution of cocaine, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

The woman died March 19, 2020, after she and her boyfriend took a pill each at their home in Lafayette. The man woke up and found she was not breathing or responding. She was later pronounced dead.

The man told police he thought he had bought oxycodone pills from a man named Sammy Valdez, who was later arrested. The rest of the pills the man had bought were tested by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and came up positive for fentanyl, according to the Boulder District Attorney’s Office.

“Given the tragic death of this victim, today’s verdict is justice,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. “Nothing will bring the victim back or fill the void for her loved ones, but we hope this trial and verdict provide some answers for them. … Fentanyl dealers, such as this defendant, who seek to profit from dealing deadly drugs, must be held fully accountable.”

Valdez is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 2 next year.