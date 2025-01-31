Man convicted in series of retail thefts in 23rd Judicial District's first felony jury trial

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A man was convicted on Wednesday in a series of retail thefts, marking the end of the first felony jury trial in the new 23rd Judicial District.

Bruno Gutierrez-Zorilla was found guilty of aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, theft, and violating the Colorado Organized Crime Act. The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office said the retail thefts occurred across the Denver metro area in December 2023.

According to the district attorney's office, Gutierrez-Zorilla was in the U.S. illegally and living in Arapahoe County at the time of the crimes.

“I will continue to provide the same warnings to criminals: if you come down here to victimize us, if you come down here to steal from us, your expectation should be incarceration," District Attorney George Brauchler said in a statement.

Gutierrez-Zorilla is scheduled to be sentenced on April 25. The district attorney's office said he faces a maximum of 24 years in jail.