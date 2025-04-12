Man convicted in hit-run-crash that killed Denver boxing club owner sentenced

DENVER — The man convicted in a 2022 hit-and-run crash that killed a beloved Denver boxing club owner was sentenced.

Omar Delgado, 26, was sentenced in Denver District Court Friday to 10 years in prison in connection with the Feb. 5, 2022, crash that left Joaquin Romero, 35, dead in front of his home in the 600 block of S. Eliot Street.

Joaquin Romero’s father, Oscar Romero, said his son had just stepped out of an Uber when he was struck by Delgado driving a Hummer SUV.

Denver police located the SUV and arrested the 26-year-old two days after the crash.

Joaquin Romero owned Topeira Boxing Club on W. Alameda Avenue and S. Clay Street. Oscar Romero told Denver7 in 2022 that it was a goal of his that started in his garage and quickly became a reality.

"His life was really built on his gym," Oscar Romero said in 2022. "I've heard a lot of people at the gym say that he had turned their life around when they were in low spots in their life."

Delgado was initially charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and vehicular homicide. He pleaded guilty to only one count of vehicular eluding with death as part of a plea deal.