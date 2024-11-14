Man convicted for killing two people, including Commerce City detective, in October of 2020

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man who was drunk when he swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed into the vehicle of a Commerce City detective, killing him and another driver, was convicted in Adams County District Court Thursday.

Fructuoso Rosales-Cano, 49, was found guilty Thursday of two counts of vehicular homicide – DUI and two counts of driving under the influence with more than two priors on his record.

Prosecutors said that on Oct. 16, 2020, Rosales-Cano was speeding and passing slower cars on Highway 2 near Turnberry Parkway when he overcorrected to avoid side-swiping the barrier wall on the right side of the highway. As a result, Rosales-Cano swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed with the driver’s side door of Commerce City Detective Curt Holland’s vehicle. Rosales-Cano’s vehicle, a Ford F-350, then rotated, tipped and crushed a Kia Soul driven by Francesca Dominguez.

Dominguez and Detective Holland died instantly from what the medical examiner described as “devastating injuries,” according to a news release. Rosales-Cano suffered life-threatening injuries but survived the crash.

During a search of his truck following the crash, police discovered “a number of empty beer cans, small liquor bottles, and a truck that smelled strongly of alcohol,” according to the release.

Rosales-Cano’s blood alcohol level was .294, more than three times the legal limit in Colorado. He was previously convicted of DUI in 1997 and 2006.

“The damage caused by this defendant is truly unfathomable. Because of one man’s indefensible decision to drink and drive, two innocent victims are dead and countless lives are shattered,” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “Francesca Dominguez did not deserve to be taken from her loved ones. Detective Curt Holland should still be alive today serving the community he loved with his wife and two children by his side.”

Rosales-Cano will be sentenced on Jan. 9, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. in Division L of Adams County District Court.