Man charged with murder in connection with Adams County homicide on July 27

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, after deputies found a deceased woman inside an Adams County home on July 27.

On Tuesday, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office filed a first-degree murder charge against Jacob Schadler in connection with the death of a 26-year-old woman in a home along Iola Street.

In addition to the murder charge, Schadler was charged with motor vehicle theft, DUI, criminal mischief and theft.

The charges stemmed from the early morning hours of July 27. The deputies had found the deceased woman inside the home and learned the suspect left the area, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities distributed information about the suspect's vehicle description to other law enforcement agencies.

Later on July 27, officers with the Castle Rock Police Department responded to a crash involving the suspect's vehicle. The suspect had fled but was later found by Castle Rock police. He was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 1, 8am

Schadler's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 8.

The Officer of the Coroner for Adams and Broomfield counties said the victim was identified as Dominica Jacklyn Quesada, 26. The cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.