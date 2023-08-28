Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man charged with cyberstalking ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend while posing as different ex

courtroom
SPENCER WEINER/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Picture of an empty courtroom on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2005. (AP Photo/Spencer Weiner, Pool)
courtroom
Posted at 3:03 PM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 17:03:21-04

A Colorado man has been charged in federal court with cyberstalking his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in Hawaii while repeatedly posing as a different ex-boyfriend.

Prosecutors said Monday that 53-year-old John B. Hart, of Louisville, was arrested last week in Colorado. He previously lived in Hawaii.

An indictment alleges that Hart told his ex-girlfriend to kill herself, created dating profiles for her, and sent men looking to date or have sex with her to her workplace.

He was represented in court by a public defender from an office that doesn't comment on its cases.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 electronics recycling drive2.png

Community

Recycle your electronics at the 2023 Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive