Man charged with cyberstalking ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend while posing as different ex

A Colorado man has been charged in federal court with cyberstalking his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in Hawaii while repeatedly posing as a different ex-boyfriend.

Prosecutors said Monday that 53-year-old John B. Hart, of Louisville, was arrested last week in Colorado. He previously lived in Hawaii.

An indictment alleges that Hart told his ex-girlfriend to kill herself, created dating profiles for her, and sent men looking to date or have sex with her to her workplace.

He was represented in court by a public defender from an office that doesn't comment on its cases.