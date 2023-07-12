Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at group eating outside Broomfield restaurant

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The man accused of opening fire toward a group of people eating outside Jus' Burritos in Broomfield is facing attempted murder charges.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that it had filed formal charges against Kenneth Fairchild, 45, in connection with the shooting.

On Saturday around 12:30 p.m., officers with the Broomfield Police Department responded to Jus' Burritos along U.S. Highway 287 for a report of a shooting. Nobody was injured.

Police learned that the suspect had allegedly fired a rifle at a group of people who were eating outside the restaurant.

Fairchild was arrested and brought to the Broomfield Detention Center.

Detectives with the Broomfield Police Department are continuing to investigate the timeline of events involving Fairchild.

While the details weren't clear, the district attorney's office said Fairchild faces the following charges in connection with incidents in Broomfield, Arvada, Thornton, unincorporated Adams County, and Commerce City on July 8:



Attempted first-degree murder - extreme indifference (three counts)

Fourth-degree arson

Illegal discharge of a firearm (three counts)

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Criminal mischief

Prohibited use of a weapon

Violation of a protection order

Criminal mischief

Reckless endangerment (nine counts)

Criminal mischief (two counts)

Driving under the influence

Anybody with information on the Broomfield shooting is asked to contact Det. Naysmith at 720-887-3196 or email at bnaysmith@broomfield.org.

