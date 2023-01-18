Man arrested on several charges after Grand Junction shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A man was arrested on several charges Tuesday following a shooting in Grand Junction.

Around 12:10 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the area of Northern Way and Patterson Road for reports of multiple shots fired, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.

Officers discovered that several vehicles had been struck by gunfire.

Michael C. Viegas, 29, was arrested on several charges, including:



Attempted first-degree murder

Attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer

Three counts of attempted assault in the first degree

Criminal mischief

25 counts of prohibited use of weapons

Reckless endangerment

Resisting arrest

Viegas was booked into the Mesa County Jail.

No further details about the shooting were immediately available. No injuries have been reported at this time, according to Grand Junction police.

A shelter-in-place was issued for the surrounding area but has since been lifted.