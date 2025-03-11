Man arrested on charges of kidnapping, domestic violence near busy Arapahoe County intersection

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested on charges of kidnapping and domestic violence last week near a busy intersection in Arapahoe County.

On March 7, deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the 8700 block of E. Florida Avenue after learning about a possible kidnapping and hostage situation. The person who had called 911 said her coworker was being held against her will at gunpoint by her boyfriend Jeffrey Sliter, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies went to the home, but did not find 46-year-old Sliter or the woman. They continued to search for both of them, and ended up finding the victim's vehicle in a parking lot along the 2300 block of S. Chambers Road.

The suspect had seen deputies arrive and attempted to flee on foot, but law enforcement chased him into a nearby business, where he was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said. Meanwhile, other deputies helped the victim to safety.

Sliter was booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on charges of kidnapping, assault, false imprisonment and domestic violence.

According to court documents, he has a lengthy criminal history, which includes convictions of drug charges, theft, trespassing and burglary.

The Denver Police Department, Aurora Police Department and South Metro Fire Rescue assisted in the incident.