Man arrested in Wellington after pointing gun at woman, 3-year-old

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A 46-year-old man was arrested in Wellington after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman and child on Saturday.

On Saturday around 3:30 p.m., deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office responded to the 4100 block of Woodlake Lane in Wellington after receiving a report from a 911 caller who claimed to have just killed a woman and child.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman and child, 3. Neither were injured.

The woman explained that the suspect had pointed a gun at her while he called 911, and then pointed the gun at the 3-year-old. They had then fled the home. As they ran away, she said she heard a gunshot, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies surrounded the home where the suspect was. He exited the home around 3:40 p.m. but resisted arrest, the sheriff's office said. Deputies used a Taser to take him into custody.

The suspect was identified as Zerk Marshlin Bears, 46, of Nunn, according to the sheriff's office.

He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on two counts of menacing - aggravated assault with a weapon and domestic violence enhancement allegations. Investigators said they will also seek two charges of attempted first-degree murder.

This investigation is ongoing.