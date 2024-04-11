Man arrested in Summit County on charges of sexual exploitation of child

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A 31-year-old Summit County man was arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child following a multi-month investigation.

Khidhr Odom, who lives in the county, was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Summit County Detentions Facility, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives began investigating after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, a network of 61 coordinated task forces that represents almost 5,500 law enforcement agencies.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 11, 8am

Before his arrest, detectives executed a search warrant at Odom's residence. There, "multiple internet capable devices were seized," the sheriff's office said. They found more evidence on those devices.

“Our office vigorously investigates all reports of criminal activity in Summit County," said Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons. "If you see something, say something.”

Anybody with information on this case is asked to call Det. Taylor Piper at 970-423-8958. If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited in Summit County, call the non-emergency dispatch at 970-668-8600 or the national CyberTipline at 1-800-843-5678.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other details are available as of now.