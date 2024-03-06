Man arrested in Highlands Ranch after allegedly attacking woman, trying to break into cars

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman and trying to break into cars in Highlands Ranch on Tuesday evening.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an armed man attacking a woman in the parking lot of a business along the 9300 block of Dorchester Street in Highlands Ranch.

By the time deputies arrived, the suspect had fled from the scene. They learned that the man had tried to get into the woman's car and showed her his weapon. He grabbed her before eventually running away, the sheriff's office said.

The woman said she did not know the man.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | March 6, 11am

As deputies investigated that scene, they received a report of a suspicious person trying to break into vehicles nearby, and they headed to that area. The deputies spotted a suspect and issued commands for him to comply, which he disregarded, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies then used a K-9 and were able to take the suspect into custody.

The woman's description of the man matched the description of the suspect in the second incident, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office has not identified the suspect. He faces charges of kidnapping, felony menacing, assault, obstruction and harassment.

This remains an open investigation.