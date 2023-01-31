Man arrested in Grand County on allegations of sexually assaulting child

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A bus driver with the East Grand School District has been arrested after he was recently accused of sexually assaulting a child several years ago.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible sexual assault on a child and initiated an investigation, which included filing an arrest warrant on Jan. 25.

The suspect is a 23-year-old male. Because he was under the age of 18 at the time of the alleged crime, his name was withheld, per Colorado law.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 31, 8am

Other details on the case were not available.

The sheriff's office has been in communication with the school district.

The suspect turned himself in to the Grand County Jail on one count of sexual assault on a child - pattern of abuse, which is a Class 3 felony.

He was later released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond, according to the sheriff's office.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division through the non-emergency phone number 970-725-3311.