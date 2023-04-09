Man arrested in fatal shooting of woman inside Denver home

DENVER — A man was arrested Saturday for the fatal shooting of a woman inside a Denver home.

Eric Robles-Villa, 25, is being held for investigation of reckless manslaughter in what police are calling an accidental shooting.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Saturday inside a home in the 5500 Block of Abilene Street in the city’s Montbello neighborhood.

The woman was shot and transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. Her identity has not been released.

Police said several witnesses told investigators that one gunshot had been fired accidentally by Robles-Villa.