Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested in fatal shooting of woman inside Denver home

Crime-Police-Lights-Day-Generic.jpg
WTVR
Crime-Police-Lights-Day-Generic.jpg
Posted at 10:09 AM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 12:40:36-04

DENVER — A man was arrested Saturday for the fatal shooting of a woman inside a Denver home.

Eric Robles-Villa, 25, is being held for investigation of reckless manslaughter in what police are calling an accidental shooting.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Saturday inside a home in the 5500 Block of Abilene Street in the city’s Montbello neighborhood.

The woman was shot and transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. Her identity has not been released.

Police said several witnesses told investigators that one gunshot had been fired accidentally by Robles-Villa.

 

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Is there a story you'd like Denver7 to revisit? Click and share a follow up tip.