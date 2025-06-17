Man arrested in deadly downtown Denver shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver arrested a 34-year-old man Monday in connection with a weekend homicide in downtown’s Ballpark District.

Deonte Minyard is being held on investigation of first-degree murder after the late Saturday night shooting death of a man in the 2200 block of Blake Street.

Police said a verbal altercation involving several individuals escalated into a shooting.

During the investigation, police said detectives were able to identify the suspect.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identity of the deceased.