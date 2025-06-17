Man arrested in deadly downtown Denver shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver arrested a 34-year-old man Monday in connection with a weekend homicide in downtown’s Ballpark District.
Deonte Minyard is being held on investigation of first-degree murder after the late Saturday night shooting death of a man in the 2200 block of Blake Street.
Police said a verbal altercation involving several individuals escalated into a shooting.
During the investigation, police said detectives were able to identify the suspect.
The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identity of the deceased.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.