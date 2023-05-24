Man arrested in Boulder County on charges of kidnapping, child abuse

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who fled from a Boulder County home with a 5-year-old has been arrested on charges of kidnapping and child abuse.

On Tuesday around 10:45 a.m., the Boulder County Sheriff's Office learned from a family member that 33-year-old Nicholas Antley was forcibly taking a 5-year-old child from a home along the 200 block of Chute Road. Antley did not have parental rights, the caller said.

Deputies responded to the street, which is in unincorporated Boulder County, but Antley had already left with the child.

The sheriff's office sent information about Antley's vehicle description to other law enforcement agencies.

Authorities located his car and the suspect led them on a short pursuit before he was apprehended in Broomfield, the sheriff's office said. The child was safe and returned to his other family members.

Antley was booked into the Boulder County Jail on charges that include kidnapping, possession of narcotics and child abuse.

Multiple agencies helped the Boulder County Sheriff's Office with this case, including the Westminster Police Department, Broomfield Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the North Metro Fire Department.

This case remains under investigation. No other details were available.